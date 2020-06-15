11400 Ocean Walk LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table internet access

FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (6 month minimum); Open starting July 1 to Dec 30, 2020 AT $1200/MTH. plus Utilities. Beach Walk Gardens is a Mediterranean style community that is VERY popular with Snow Birds and full time residents alike. It's all about "Location" where you can walk to Publix, Pizza Hut, Ron Dao's, Super Target and Walgreens and CVS! Beaches are only 10 to 12 minutes away. You have Ft Myers Beach, Bunche Beach, Sanibel Causeway & Island. This 2 bed 2 bath has been recently updated with wood like tile through out plus granite and stainless steel appliances. King in Master and Queen in Spare. Walk in closets and a balcony overlook Lawn, Lake, Landscape & by the Club House. Beach Walk is a VERY socially active community with daily Happy Hours by the Pool in an Out Door Kitchen! Nice Social Room for parties plus gym, billiards and reading/wifi area. NO PETS.