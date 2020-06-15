All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:09 AM

11400 Ocean Walk LN

11400 Ocean Walk Lane · (239) 939-2411
Location

11400 Ocean Walk Lane, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (6 month minimum); Open starting July 1 to Dec 30, 2020 AT $1200/MTH. plus Utilities. Beach Walk Gardens is a Mediterranean style community that is VERY popular with Snow Birds and full time residents alike. It's all about "Location" where you can walk to Publix, Pizza Hut, Ron Dao's, Super Target and Walgreens and CVS! Beaches are only 10 to 12 minutes away. You have Ft Myers Beach, Bunche Beach, Sanibel Causeway & Island. This 2 bed 2 bath has been recently updated with wood like tile through out plus granite and stainless steel appliances. King in Master and Queen in Spare. Walk in closets and a balcony overlook Lawn, Lake, Landscape & by the Club House. Beach Walk is a VERY socially active community with daily Happy Hours by the Pool in an Out Door Kitchen! Nice Social Room for parties plus gym, billiards and reading/wifi area. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have any available units?
11400 Ocean Walk LN has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have?
Some of 11400 Ocean Walk LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 Ocean Walk LN currently offering any rent specials?
11400 Ocean Walk LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 Ocean Walk LN pet-friendly?
No, 11400 Ocean Walk LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN offer parking?
No, 11400 Ocean Walk LN does not offer parking.
Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11400 Ocean Walk LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have a pool?
Yes, 11400 Ocean Walk LN has a pool.
Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have accessible units?
No, 11400 Ocean Walk LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11400 Ocean Walk LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11400 Ocean Walk LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11400 Ocean Walk LN does not have units with air conditioning.
