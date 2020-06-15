11021 Gulf Reflections DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATORS This Sanibel model, has an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Sit out on the large lanai and look out from your southern exposure and enjoy the view. This unit comes with a assigned carport space and a storage unit.Gulf Reflections is a newer development, just 3 building,86 units, that is gated with a Florida feel. The clubhouse has a heated pool, Spa, nautilus room, a meeting area & BBQ grills. Located less than one mile from Health Park, library,shopping. Gulf Reflections is off the main roadways yet close to all the necessities. 11.5 % tax if less than 6 mos., $1000.00 security deposit, $182.00 application fee to association -Available off season, 30 days minimum.