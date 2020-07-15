Apartment List
/
FL
/
indian shores
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indian Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Shores

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 12:11 PM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 12:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1610 sqft
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
13288 4TH STREET E
13288 4th Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE APARTMENT LOCATED IN GORGEOUS Madeira Beach. FEATURES NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WHEN YOU EXIT FRONT ENTRANCE YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW. TILE, CARPET AND WOOD FLOORING.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021 FURNISHED FULLY EQUIPPED---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric.
Results within 10 miles of Indian Shores
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
11 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
$
8 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
14 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
173 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1310 GULF BOULEVARD
1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,370
2125 sqft
Short term rental available all-year-round *This renovated 20th floor penthouse unit is the jewel of Sandkey and Clearwater beaches.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Palms
8784 Christie Dr
8784 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1300 sqft
Contemporary Townhouse 2 BR + 2.5 Bath, Pool - Property Id: 50288 2BR + 2 1/2 Bath - Late Model Townhouse -Super Clean No HOA approval delays. A GUARANTEED decision in 1-2 days! Furniture NOT included PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.

1 of 18

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Park
1396 S Hercules Ave
1396 South Hercules Avenue, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2551 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 4br/3ba/2 car gar with bonus room in Imperial Park Sub. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. FANTASTIC 4BR/3BA/2 CAR GAR HOME IN IMPERIAL PARK. ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED. ONE SMALL DOG OK, NO PUPPY AND SORRY NO CAT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Indian Shores, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indian Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Indian Shores 1 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Shores 3 Bedrooms
Indian Shores Apartments with BalconyIndian Shores Apartments with GarageIndian Shores Apartments with GymIndian Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indian Shores Apartments with ParkingIndian Shores Apartments with PoolIndian Shores Apartments with Washer-DryerIndian Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg