Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

19820 GULF BOULEVARD

19820 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan. It is built for entertaining friends and family without compromising privacy. Multiple balconies, media room with 83" TV and Surround Sound, spacious great room with open concept kitchen to dining and sitting areas capture fabulous views. Four separate en-suite bedrooms three of which have private balconies offer abundant privacy. A chef-inspired kitchen features top of the line appliances, gas cook top, & double ovens. Wet bar with beverage refrigerator. An impressive master bedroom suite that encompasses the entire 2nd floor has a magnificent balcony with sweeping views of white sandy beaches and pristine Gulf waters. Well appointed master bath with separate shower and jetted tub, double vanities and walk in closets. The gorgeous beach-front pool/spa, cabana and remote-entry two-car garage are found on the ground level. San Kevi is a small private residence with only 8 homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
19820 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 19820 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19820 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
19820 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19820 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19820 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19820 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
