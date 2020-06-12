19820 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub media room

Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan. It is built for entertaining friends and family without compromising privacy. Multiple balconies, media room with 83" TV and Surround Sound, spacious great room with open concept kitchen to dining and sitting areas capture fabulous views. Four separate en-suite bedrooms three of which have private balconies offer abundant privacy. A chef-inspired kitchen features top of the line appliances, gas cook top, & double ovens. Wet bar with beverage refrigerator. An impressive master bedroom suite that encompasses the entire 2nd floor has a magnificent balcony with sweeping views of white sandy beaches and pristine Gulf waters. Well appointed master bath with separate shower and jetted tub, double vanities and walk in closets. The gorgeous beach-front pool/spa, cabana and remote-entry two-car garage are found on the ground level. San Kevi is a small private residence with only 8 homes.