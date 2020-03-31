19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby

Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.



Our condo has its private entrance with double doors, enormous balcony overlooking the Gulf and two more additional balconies in two of the bedrooms. We have professionally decorated and furnished to meet your expectations. We provide all the comforts of home in a quiet sophisticated beach setting. The bedrooms in this home are comfortable and inviting, they have been uniquely and colorfully decorated, also equipped with their own LED Smart Flat screen TVs. Our Kitchen is beautifully decorated and stocked with all dish and cooking ware needed to make this your home for the length of your stay.



As you drive into the building, you will find your private enclosed two car garage at the end of the complex by the pool area on the right. The secured lobby entrance is located in the center of the building, you can see the beach if you look to your left. The elevator will take you directly to your condo and private foyer with double doors.



I know you will enjoy staying at Fairwinds, it truly is the best on the Beach!



Additional Note: Although we require a minimum of a months rental, we will accommodate a shorter rental but will block the calendar for a full month rental as we will not be able to book the condo for the remainder of the month. Please inquire for further explanation.



