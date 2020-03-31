All apartments in Indian Shores
Find more places like 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Shores, FL
/
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402

19734 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 252-2621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Shores
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785
Indian Rock South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

Our condo has its private entrance with double doors, enormous balcony overlooking the Gulf and two more additional balconies in two of the bedrooms. We have professionally decorated and furnished to meet your expectations. We provide all the comforts of home in a quiet sophisticated beach setting. The bedrooms in this home are comfortable and inviting, they have been uniquely and colorfully decorated, also equipped with their own LED Smart Flat screen TVs. Our Kitchen is beautifully decorated and stocked with all dish and cooking ware needed to make this your home for the length of your stay.

As you drive into the building, you will find your private enclosed two car garage at the end of the complex by the pool area on the right. The secured lobby entrance is located in the center of the building, you can see the beach if you look to your left. The elevator will take you directly to your condo and private foyer with double doors.

I know you will enjoy staying at Fairwinds, it truly is the best on the Beach!

Additional Note: Although we require a minimum of a months rental, we will accommodate a shorter rental but will block the calendar for a full month rental as we will not be able to book the condo for the remainder of the month. Please inquire for further explanation.

19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 Availability Calendar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have any available units?
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have?
Some of 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 currently offering any rent specials?
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 pet-friendly?
No, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 offer parking?
Yes, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 does offer parking.
Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have a pool?
Yes, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 has a pool.
Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have accessible units?
No, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Shores 1 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 Bedrooms
Indian Shores 3 BedroomsIndian Shores Apartments with Pool
Indian Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity