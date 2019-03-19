All apartments in Indian Shores
19651 Gulf Blvd

19651 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19651 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785
Indian Rock South Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Water view of the intercoastal and the beach is 800ft away right across the street! There is a boat slip and lift for those who have a small boat or can hold jet-skis. 2-3 car garage (depending on size of vehicle) and free guest parking on the side. We have a beautiful neighborhood pool and a grilling area in the backyard by the water. It is a quiet, family friendly neighborhood- this property will rent fast!

For photos, please google the address and you will see the area, as I have not taken photos yet but will have them ASAP! Better yet, come see it for yourself :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19651 Gulf Blvd have any available units?
19651 Gulf Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
What amenities does 19651 Gulf Blvd have?
Some of 19651 Gulf Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19651 Gulf Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
19651 Gulf Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19651 Gulf Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 19651 Gulf Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 19651 Gulf Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 19651 Gulf Blvd does offer parking.
Does 19651 Gulf Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19651 Gulf Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19651 Gulf Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 19651 Gulf Blvd has a pool.
Does 19651 Gulf Blvd have accessible units?
No, 19651 Gulf Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 19651 Gulf Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19651 Gulf Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19651 Gulf Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19651 Gulf Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

