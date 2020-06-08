All apartments in Indian Shores
19610 Gulf Boulevard

Location

19610 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785
Indian Rock South Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
+++ AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED!!!+++ Sandy beaches or a sunrise breakfast await you on your top floor of HOLIDAY VILLAS 2. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the Intercostal Waterway and Sand Key Park. This two bedroom two bath FULLY FURNISHED condo has an open floor plan featuring an upscale kitchen with breakfast bar, ample dining area, NEW A/C and spacious living room. Master bedroom has king-size bed and full bath with tub. Second bedroom has twin beds, guest bath has custom shower with built-in seat. Take the elevator down to your private community pool or walk out to your own sandy beach. Call for an appointment today! ** SORRY, NO PETS PER THE HOA **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

