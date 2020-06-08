19610 Gulf Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

+++ AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED!!!+++ Sandy beaches or a sunrise breakfast await you on your top floor of HOLIDAY VILLAS 2. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the Intercostal Waterway and Sand Key Park. This two bedroom two bath FULLY FURNISHED condo has an open floor plan featuring an upscale kitchen with breakfast bar, ample dining area, NEW A/C and spacious living room. Master bedroom has king-size bed and full bath with tub. Second bedroom has twin beds, guest bath has custom shower with built-in seat. Take the elevator down to your private community pool or walk out to your own sandy beach. Call for an appointment today! ** SORRY, NO PETS PER THE HOA **