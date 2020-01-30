19519 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Amazing beach and Intracoastal views! Built in 2017 with lots of upgrades. Wood-look ceramic tile in entry, great room, kitchen and baths. Wonderful 300 sq ft patio accessible from great room and master bedroom. Lots of storage. 2 walk-in closets in master bedroom. Closets are upgraded to include shelving, drawers, and lots of storage. Washer and dryer in laundry closet. Pantry closet in the beautiful kitchen. Stainless appliances with granite counters. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast bar plus room for a dining table. Heated pool and spa at water's edge. Boat dock. Gazebo with barbeque grill. Dog walk area. 2 reserved parking spaces and lots of parking for visitors. Secure elevator entrance.