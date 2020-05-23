19506 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Brand New on the Market! Beach Bungalow Available For Lease! It doesn’t get any better than this! Right on the beach !! Walk out your front door and your toes hit the sand! Newly Remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Florida Room, walking distance to the world famous Salt Rock Grille or enjoy grilling grouper filets right outside your back door, on your brand new grill. Enjoy family and friends for dinner under the covered picnic area. Inside you will find a beautifully remodeled beach front bungalow with distressed wood plank flooring, updated Kitchen and bath as well as new paint and New A/C. This Beach Bungalow is Super Clean! I just have to ask you one question, “Is this beachfront property on YOUR dream board?” Contact me for a private showing.