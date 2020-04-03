19450 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Direct Gulf Front with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Live in paradise in this 2 bedroom 2 bath beautifully updated condo. Featuring granite countertops, updated baths, and storm shutters throughout. Watch our world famous sunsets from the large balcony every night. Enjoy a dip in the heated pool with a large sun deck. Or stroll down the white sandy beaches. Walk to great restaurants and shops. Under building parking, secure and friendly building Come and live the dream! This is an annual rental only and is not available until May 1, 2020.