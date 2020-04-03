All apartments in Indian Shores
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

19450 GULF BOULEVARD

19450 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 430-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19450 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Direct Gulf Front with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Live in paradise in this 2 bedroom 2 bath beautifully updated condo. Featuring granite countertops, updated baths, and storm shutters throughout. Watch our world famous sunsets from the large balcony every night. Enjoy a dip in the heated pool with a large sun deck. Or stroll down the white sandy beaches. Walk to great restaurants and shops. Under building parking, secure and friendly building Come and live the dream! This is an annual rental only and is not available until May 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
19450 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 19450 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19450 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
19450 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19450 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19450 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19450 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
