Indian Shores, FL
19418 GULF BLVD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

19418 GULF BLVD

19418 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 415-2960
Location

19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit. This updated open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with full size washer & dryer is move in ready for your vacation needs. Along with the beautiful beach, Seagate features a heated pool, pool bathroom, large BBQ area with picnic benches and Tiki Hut for your Beachfront enjoyment. This unit is available for weekly or monthly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19418 GULF BLVD have any available units?
19418 GULF BLVD has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19418 GULF BLVD have?
Some of 19418 GULF BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19418 GULF BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
19418 GULF BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19418 GULF BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 19418 GULF BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19418 GULF BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 19418 GULF BLVD does offer parking.
Does 19418 GULF BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19418 GULF BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19418 GULF BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 19418 GULF BLVD has a pool.
Does 19418 GULF BLVD have accessible units?
No, 19418 GULF BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 19418 GULF BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19418 GULF BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19418 GULF BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19418 GULF BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
