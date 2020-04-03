19418 GULF BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit. This updated open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with full size washer & dryer is move in ready for your vacation needs. Along with the beautiful beach, Seagate features a heated pool, pool bathroom, large BBQ area with picnic benches and Tiki Hut for your Beachfront enjoyment. This unit is available for weekly or monthly rental.