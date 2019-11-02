19417 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Barefoot Beach Resort vacation rental. Rate varies with the season. Weekly rates available. 5 day minimum ($120 - $250) seasonal. Call the agent for rates and availability. Resort fee and cleaning fee apply. Maid service available weekly. Fully furnished, full kitchen, full-sized refrigerator with ice maker, stove, microwave, dishwasher, pots, pans, coffee maker. Laundry on site. Resort fee amenities include use of adult and youth bikes, beach chairs and umbrellas, use of fishing rods and docks for fishing, use of tennis rackets and balls, 55" smart TV, free WIFI. Enjoy the beaches across Gulf Blvd. The Florida room overlooks heated pool and Intercoastal Waterway. Boat docks available. Many restaurants close by, Suncoast Trolley on Gulf Blvd. Ride all day to Clearwater to St. Pete Beach.