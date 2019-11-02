All apartments in Indian Shores
Home
/
Indian Shores, FL
/
19417 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:18 AM

19417 GULF BOULEVARD

19417 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19417 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Barefoot Beach Resort vacation rental. Rate varies with the season. Weekly rates available. 5 day minimum ($120 - $250) seasonal. Call the agent for rates and availability. Resort fee and cleaning fee apply. Maid service available weekly. Fully furnished, full kitchen, full-sized refrigerator with ice maker, stove, microwave, dishwasher, pots, pans, coffee maker. Laundry on site. Resort fee amenities include use of adult and youth bikes, beach chairs and umbrellas, use of fishing rods and docks for fishing, use of tennis rackets and balls, 55" smart TV, free WIFI. Enjoy the beaches across Gulf Blvd. The Florida room overlooks heated pool and Intercoastal Waterway. Boat docks available. Many restaurants close by, Suncoast Trolley on Gulf Blvd. Ride all day to Clearwater to St. Pete Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
19417 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
What amenities does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 19417 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19417 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
19417 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19417 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19417 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19417 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
