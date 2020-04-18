All apartments in Indian Shores
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:28 AM

19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414

19111 Vista Bay Drive · (727) 451-7780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony. Updated with wood floors, new baths, kitchen and more. A definite must see!! Located close to Town Square Nature Park, across Gulf Blvd to the beach. A short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, etc. No pets. 3 month minimum. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable. NA Jan - Mar April $2,600, May thru Oct. $2,400, Nov $2,500, Dec. $2,600. 2018. Available October 2020.

19111 Vista Bay Dr 414- Availability Calander Availability Calendar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have any available units?
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have?
Some of 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 currently offering any rent specials?
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 pet-friendly?
No, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 offer parking?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 does offer parking.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have a pool?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has a pool.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have accessible units?
No, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has units with air conditioning.
