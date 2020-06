Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

GULF OF MEXICO WATERFRONT VIEWS! Now is your opportunity to live on the Beach! Gulf Front FURNISHED Condo for rent. Not a Vacation rental, but an annual Lease. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with full views of the beach from your living room, and from your updated Kitchen! Spacious Living/Dining Kitchen combo. Laundry room is located on the 7th floor, just steps from your unit. Community Pool. Assigned Covered Parking Spot #705. Available August 1st. All room sizes approximate.