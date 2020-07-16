Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Indian Rocks Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
8 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,047
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1310 GULF BOULEVARD
1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,370
2125 sqft
Short term rental available all-year-round *This renovated 20th floor penthouse unit is the jewel of Sandkey and Clearwater beaches.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1610 sqft
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
609 OAK AVENUE
609 Oak Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
Light Bright and super quaint!!! Fully Furnished with all the furnishings and everything else you would need in your new home, it has everything and is ready to go. All you need is your toothbrush, Really!! Hardwood Floors and granite in the kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
800 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
800 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 2021 - NOT A TYPO - YES- MAY 2021 -BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & TURN KEY BEACH CONDO-PRIVATE BEACH- THIS CONDO WILL EXCEED THE HIGHEST EXPECTATIONS- LOCATED ON CLEARWATER BEACH ON CLEARWATER POINT- WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RATED RESTARUANTS-

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE
608 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4090 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. Custom built in 2014, this waterfront estate of 4,090 sq ft is the perfect blend of craftsman architecture with modern coastal luxury design.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
895 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1007 sqft
Island House on Clearwater Point avail. as annual rental starting June 1, 2020. What an impressive, beautifully furnished 2BR/2BA, condo on beautiful Clearwater Point.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
709 1/2 3RD AVENUE NE
709 1/2 3rd Ave NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
680 sqft
Check out this cute bungalow! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, upstairs, private back fenced yard, personal parking area, Newer kitchen, wood floors, utility area including washer dryer on first floor. Quiet peaceful hidden gem.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021 FURNISHED FULLY EQUIPPED---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric.
Results within 10 miles of Indian Rocks Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,042
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
$
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
287 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indian Rocks Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

