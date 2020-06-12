/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.
5680 Highway A1a
5680 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Annual Furnished Ready to Rent for Spring on this Oceanfront, 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath First Floor Condo. Turn Key just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Pool, Beach and Tennis amenities.
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
315 Estuary Drive
315 Estuary Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
Come Rent behind the private gates of this fabulous luxury waterfront residence is a 4BR/4.5BA, gourmet kitchen, dramatic pinewood ceilings, en-suite guest rooms & balcony! Resort style pool/spa, private dock w/boat lift, underwater dock lighting!
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
606 Conn Way
606 Conn Way, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
AVAILABLE MAY 2020! Central Beach. Location, location, location. 8 lots to the beach. Completely remodeled 3 BD, 3 BA pool home on a lovely lot with fenced backyard and covered front porch. Gorgeous kitchen, stylish baths, and back screened porch.
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
4141 Ocean Drive
4141 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
GREAT OCEAN VIEWS FROM LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND MASTER BEDROOM. ENJOY THE EAST FACING BALCONY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR. POOL. TENNIS. ENTRY LOBBY. UPDATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
3735 Eagle Drive
3735 Eagle Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
APRIL/MAY 2020 or SEPT-DEC 2020. FULLY FURNISHED Pool Home East of A-1-A; 1 block to Boardwalk. Vintage 1950's Florida home w/ tile & terrazzo floors.
705 Date Palm Road
705 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious 3/2 vacation home! Walk to the beach & the restaurants & shops on Ocean Dr!!! All windows are thermopane with Hurricane shutters & interior plantation shutters. With Pool and fenced in yard.
