360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street.
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:44 PM

360 Ashley Street

360 Ashley Street · (786) 592-5977
Location

360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL 34982

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft. Great curb appeal with mature palm tree and covered front porch! Open concept Living and Kitchen area with recess lighting and ceiling fans. Kitchen boasts upgraded countertops and cabinets with large pantry. Wood-like flooring throughout the entire home! Upgraded Bathroom with double sink vanity and Lg walk-in shower! Bedrooms are a nice size with lots of closet space. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 360 Ashley Street have any available units?
360 Ashley Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Ashley Street have?
Some of 360 Ashley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Ashley Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Ashley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Ashley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Ashley Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 Ashley Street offer parking?
No, 360 Ashley Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 Ashley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Ashley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Ashley Street have a pool?
No, 360 Ashley Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 Ashley Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Ashley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Ashley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Ashley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Ashley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Ashley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

