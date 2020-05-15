360 Ashley Street.

Amenities

This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft. Great curb appeal with mature palm tree and covered front porch! Open concept Living and Kitchen area with recess lighting and ceiling fans. Kitchen boasts upgraded countertops and cabinets with large pantry. Wood-like flooring throughout the entire home! Upgraded Bathroom with double sink vanity and Lg walk-in shower! Bedrooms are a nice size with lots of closet space. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.