Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vero Lake Estate. This home offers large master suite with walk in shower, garden tub, private water closet and two walk in closets. All tile except one guest bedroom. Formal living room, kitchen with island and two sinks & open great room.2 car garage w/openers. Well water. No pets please. New fridge, microwave & dishwasher will be installed