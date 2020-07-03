All apartments in Indian River County
Indian River County, FL
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR

5959 Ridge Lake Circle · (954) 205-0700
Location

5959 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL 32967

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2059 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Beautiful and cozy 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage Maronda Homes in a safe, gated and quiet community. It has a loft that can be used as a family/game/office room. Lots of closets space. Huge patio to enjoy with your family. Screened Porch, Eat in Kitchen. Master Suite features a Walk in Closet, and has an extra small room that can be used as a retreat room or office or even a baby nursery. Gated Community with Playground and Serene Lakes, Sidewalks and Street Lights. Close to River, Golf, Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Schools. The beach is within a few miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have any available units?
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have?
Some of 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian River County.
Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR offers parking.
Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have a pool?
No, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
