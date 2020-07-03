5959 RIDGE LAKE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage new construction

Beautiful and cozy 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage Maronda Homes in a safe, gated and quiet community. It has a loft that can be used as a family/game/office room. Lots of closets space. Huge patio to enjoy with your family. Screened Porch, Eat in Kitchen. Master Suite features a Walk in Closet, and has an extra small room that can be used as a retreat room or office or even a baby nursery. Gated Community with Playground and Serene Lakes, Sidewalks and Street Lights. Close to River, Golf, Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Schools. The beach is within a few miles.