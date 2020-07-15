Amenities

411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community. Sporting amenities for the whole family and no house to work on, you can enjoy your after hours and weekends! Work on that tan, or show your spouse how good you are at tennis! Whatever you like to do, there is no reason to stay indoors with a lovely clubhouse at your disposal. But, if you do like to stay inside, you'll enjoy the open living areas and cathedral ceilings through out. The many windows bring in natural light all day and sparkle on the lovely tiled floors. The fully applianced gourmet kitchen features corian counters & a granite center island. Relax in the sunny breakfast nook or enjoy coffee at the breakfast bar. There is plenty of storage and a pantry as well. The kitchen is open to the family room which could also be used as a formal dining room. It is conveniently open to the screened in lanai, perfect for holiday parties and entertaining. The living/dining area is huge and inviting and just waiting for your personal touch. The bedrooms are comfortably divided with a spacious sunny bedroom and half bath on one side of the house An expansive master bedroom is hidden off the living area creating a private suite. Sliding glass doors open to the lush and buffered back yard inviting nature in. His and her walk in closets provide exceptional closet space and the large bath offers double vanities, a couples tub, separate shower and a water closet, completing the luxurious feel. The additional bedrooms, located on the opposite side of the home, are bright and colorful and share a large full bath. A washer and dryer are also provided & a 3 car garage provides plenty of room for storage and cars. You'll be excited to know that landscaping is included!



(Please refer to the requirements. All applications must be approved by the HOA prior to acceptance)



• Gross Monthly Income 3x the Rent Amount

• First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security Deposit

• Application Fee: $55 per person over 18

• Acceptable Credit History

• No Evictions/Collection Accounts

• Acceptable Background Check

• Verifiable Rental/Ownership History

$300 non-refundable pet fee for one approved small pet

(PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED~PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH)



No Cats Allowed



