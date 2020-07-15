All apartments in Indian River County
Find more places like 411 N Key Lime Sq SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian River County, FL
/
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

411 N Key Lime Sq SW

411 N Ky · (772) 494-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL 32968

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 411 N Key Lime Sq SW · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community. Sporting amenities for the whole family and no house to work on, you can enjoy your after hours and weekends! Work on that tan, or show your spouse how good you are at tennis! Whatever you like to do, there is no reason to stay indoors with a lovely clubhouse at your disposal. But, if you do like to stay inside, you'll enjoy the open living areas and cathedral ceilings through out. The many windows bring in natural light all day and sparkle on the lovely tiled floors. The fully applianced gourmet kitchen features corian counters & a granite center island. Relax in the sunny breakfast nook or enjoy coffee at the breakfast bar. There is plenty of storage and a pantry as well. The kitchen is open to the family room which could also be used as a formal dining room. It is conveniently open to the screened in lanai, perfect for holiday parties and entertaining. The living/dining area is huge and inviting and just waiting for your personal touch. The bedrooms are comfortably divided with a spacious sunny bedroom and half bath on one side of the house An expansive master bedroom is hidden off the living area creating a private suite. Sliding glass doors open to the lush and buffered back yard inviting nature in. His and her walk in closets provide exceptional closet space and the large bath offers double vanities, a couples tub, separate shower and a water closet, completing the luxurious feel. The additional bedrooms, located on the opposite side of the home, are bright and colorful and share a large full bath. A washer and dryer are also provided & a 3 car garage provides plenty of room for storage and cars. You'll be excited to know that landscaping is included!

(Please refer to the requirements. All applications must be approved by the HOA prior to acceptance)

• Gross Monthly Income 3x the Rent Amount
• First Month Rent, Last Month Rent & Security Deposit
• Application Fee: $55 per person over 18
• Acceptable Credit History
• No Evictions/Collection Accounts
• Acceptable Background Check
• Verifiable Rental/Ownership History
$300 non-refundable pet fee for one approved small pet
(PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED~PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH)

This home is managed exclusively by RE/MAX Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4343634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have any available units?
411 N Key Lime Sq SW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have?
Some of 411 N Key Lime Sq SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N Key Lime Sq SW currently offering any rent specials?
411 N Key Lime Sq SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N Key Lime Sq SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW is pet friendly.
Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW offer parking?
Yes, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW offers parking.
Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have a pool?
Yes, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW has a pool.
Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have accessible units?
No, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 N Key Lime Sq SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 N Key Lime Sq SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 411 N Key Lime Sq SW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLAlafaya, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Stuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLBithlo, FLVero Beach, FLIndian River Shores, FLGifford, FLSebastian, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLSouth Beach, FL
Lakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLHutchinson Island South, FLMelbourne Beach, FLRiver Park, FLMerritt Island, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSatellite Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLPalm City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity