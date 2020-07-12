Apartment List
FL
indian harbour beach
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:52 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Harbour Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common...

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lyme Bay
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2195 N Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2228 sqft
Great view of the ocean from the balcony. This unit features three bedrooms, two baths, large master suite with his & her walk-in closets, jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities, tile throughout living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Dunes
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2085 Hwy A1a
2085 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2225 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 7th floor Penthouse! Fabulous 9 ft Ceilings! This is The Mediterranean Floor Plan featuring a 37 ft. Balcony with Floor to Ceiling Sliders with access from the Living area and Master Suite. Fully equipped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar.

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach Estates
961 Golden Beach Boulevard
961 Golden Beach Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1846 sqft
Available April 1st for lease.Ten minute walk to beach.Lovely undated three bedroom two bath pool home. Open kitchen, dining and Large living area. Master suite with private bath. Guest bathroom opens to the pool as well.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
320 Yuma Drive
320 Yuma Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1433 sqft
Amazing beachside 1987 DiPrima built home with tropical landscaped, fenced yard. HOME BUILT IN 1987 AND kitchen remodeled with gorgeous cabinets and granite countertops. All tiled or wood floors. Split plan. Hurricane panels, new roof, newer AC.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Heights
1032 Park Drive
1032 Park Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
770 sqft
Cute, Clean , Convenient unit in 4 unit building just a stroll to Bicentennial Beach Park, restaurants and Lowe's. Secure front door of building opens into lobby for 4 private units, 2 downstairs and 2 upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Harbour Beach

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Homes
250 Charles Court
250 Charles Court, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1482 sqft
PERFECT location at the end of a cul de sac street within walking distance to schools and the beach. Lawn care included!! New AC.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Homes
255 Jason Court
255 Jason Court, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1668 sqft
Super nice four bedroom two bath Satellite Beach home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and within a short walk to schools and beaches.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Coral Way
100 Coral Way East, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1245 sqft
Come see this beautiful townhome located just off of A1A with easy access to the beach! Recently updated and fully furnished, this townhome is 100% move in ready and perfect for the beach lifestyle. Available mid-July.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
650 Atlantic Drive
650 Atlantic Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
685 Poinsetta Drive
685 Poinsetta Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1646 sqft
Cute beachside home for rent. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Great screened in pool! New carpet in the bedrooms tile in the living areas. Spacious layout with a split bedroom plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
130 Cinnamon Drive
130 Cinnamon Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 Bath home pretty much across the road from the beach. Great location. Close to Shops, dining and easy access to Eau Gallie or the Pineda Causeway. Large fenced yard. Yard maintenance included in the rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indian Harbour Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Harbour Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

