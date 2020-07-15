Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL with gyms

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
VERY NICE FURNISHED OCEANFRONT CONDO AT OCEAN WALK - NEWER TILE FLOOR -NEWER CABINETS AND APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN - MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING EXERCISE ROOM. ASSN. APP. REQUIRED.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Harbour Beach

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
$
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
35 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
24 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
21 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
264 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 3 at 03:00 PM
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2070 sqft
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District.

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Montecito
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montecito
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pending Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2200 Flower Tree Circle
2200 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
Beautiful condo has gorgeous and expensive upgrades and is in the best location in Emerald Park, a condo community nestled within the lovely residential subdivision of Lansing Ridge.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montecito
726 Ventura Drive
726 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 til May 1st, 2021 ONLY! Maintenance Free AND UPDATED 2 story FURNISHED townhouse. LAKEFRONT..3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home 1 car garage Gated community of Montecito Townhomes.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Putnam Park
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1051 June Dr J051
1051 June Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
733 sqft
Ground floor One bedroom Condo - Coral Gardens is a beautifully landscaped property in Melbourne Florida. Inside this gated community this is a ground floor One bedroom One bath privately owned condo.

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Beach
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2334 Golf Lake Cir
2334 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
New Tile in Living area & Bedrooms. Freshly painted thru-out & NO carpet. Nice Porch with a great water View with shade trees. Bathrooms renovated with new sinks and fixtures. Washer and Dryer in the Unit Designated parking Community.
Results within 10 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Indian Harbour Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indian Harbour Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

