138 Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL with garage

Indialantic apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
440 Wayne Avenue
440 Wayne Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
A Beachside POOL home walking distance to the BEACH & Indian River & fishing pier! A+schools, 20 mins to Patrick AFB & just across 192 causeway from historic downtown Melbourne.

1 of 7

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1596 sqft
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The River Colony West
1 Unit Available
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
925 N Highway A1a
925 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEACH IS CALLING YOU! Come see this incredible condo located in the heart of Indialantic! Beautiful ocean view from this corner unit featuring 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 large garage space.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
140 Hacienda Street
140 Hacienda Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2195 Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2682 sqft
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
470 Bismarck Way
470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2030 sqft
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Romac
1 Unit Available
202 Surf Road
202 Surf Road, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2311 sqft
Short term rental available. Perfectly renovated furnished Coastal pool home with large open floor plan. Home offers every amenity you will need, just bring your personal items and your set to enjoy paradise!All utilities are included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2183 Highland Avenue
2183 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4030 Wilkes Drive
4030 Wilkes Dr, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1911 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 bedroom and an office. 2 Full Bathrooms. 2 car garage. Very nice Neighborhood. Perfect Location Close TO FIT, GRUMMAN, HARRIS, EMBRAER and the 192 Shopping Area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3955 Almeida Court
3955 Almeida Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of extra cabinet space. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indialantic, FL

Indialantic apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

