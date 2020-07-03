All apartments in Indialantic
Indialantic, FL
1 Eighth Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

1 Eighth Avenue

1 8th Avenue · (772) 888-0777
Location

1 8th Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903
Indialantic by The Sea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2061 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views.. Over 2000 liv sqft this unit features a Gourment Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and rare GAS Range. Includes indoor Laundry room w/Full Size Washer and Dryer plus a utility tub. Amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean to the North East and beautiful Sunsets to the West. Light, Bright and Cheery condo close to Restaurants, Shops and steps to the BEACH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
1 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 1 Eighth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Eighth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 Eighth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indialantic.
Does 1 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1 Eighth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Eighth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1 Eighth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Eighth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Eighth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Eighth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
