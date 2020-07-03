1 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views.. Over 2000 liv sqft this unit features a Gourment Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and rare GAS Range. Includes indoor Laundry room w/Full Size Washer and Dryer plus a utility tub. Amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean to the North East and beautiful Sunsets to the West. Light, Bright and Cheery condo close to Restaurants, Shops and steps to the BEACH!