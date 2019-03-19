All apartments in Hudson
8826 KILMER WAY

8826 Kilmer Way · No Longer Available
Location

8826 Kilmer Way, Hudson, FL 34667
The Estates of Beacon Woods Golf and Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AS OF 3/5/19. BACK ON MARKET after updating. Built in 1991 & featuring a great room floor plan that is open & appealing. All furnishings are gone. Floors are now vinyl plank & carpeting is just in 2 bedrooms. Interior was painted, light fixtures have been updated, & the kitchen had a face lift to. If you like to Golf or want to live the Florida lifestyle then this rental is for you. House overlooks the 17th hole of the golf course. Floor to ceiling mirrors make the living room look twice its size. Third bedroom would also make a great den/office. Full size washer & dryer set included but not being warranted by landlord. The closet space is plentiful too. Sorry ...NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8826 KILMER WAY have any available units?
8826 KILMER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 8826 KILMER WAY have?
Some of 8826 KILMER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8826 KILMER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8826 KILMER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8826 KILMER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8826 KILMER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 8826 KILMER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8826 KILMER WAY offers parking.
Does 8826 KILMER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8826 KILMER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8826 KILMER WAY have a pool?
No, 8826 KILMER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8826 KILMER WAY have accessible units?
No, 8826 KILMER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8826 KILMER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8826 KILMER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8826 KILMER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8826 KILMER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
