Hudson, FL
7927 SYLVAN DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

7927 SYLVAN DRIVE

7927 Sylvan Drive · No Longer Available
Hudson
Apartments with Balconies
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

7927 Sylvan Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Lakeside Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
RENT & SECURITY JUST REDUCED to $1.600. Each! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage POOL Home has it all. 2,046 SQFT of living area in this split floor plan. The stately carved wood double door entry gives you access to the formal Living/Dining Room featuring an arched window and a privacy wall or the open family room with cathedral ceiling, a gorgeous stone fireplace, built in desk/cabinet and sliding glass doors that overlook the pool! The kitchen is open to the family room with a great breakfast bar and lots of space to entertain. There's a pass through to the covered pool area too! Updated appliances include a smooth surface range and bottom freezer refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. The pool is caged and has a large covered area for fun by the pool without the exposure to sun and rain. The master bedroom is spacious, has sliding doors for pool access, has good closet space and full bath w/double vanity and walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are large & have lighted ceiling fans. There is an inside laundry room with Washer/Dryer & soaking tub. The Lawn & Pool Service are INCLUDED in Rent. This is a great deal on a large Pool Home in a very good area. This lovely Home has private well for the automatic sprinkler system. This lovely Home id located very close to Library and Bayonet Point Regional Hospital & Banks, Shopping and a great deal more. Move in Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have any available units?
7927 SYLVAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have?
Some of 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7927 SYLVAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7927 SYLVAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
