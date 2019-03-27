7927 SYLVAN DRIVE

Amenities

RENT & SECURITY JUST REDUCED to $1.600. Each! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage POOL Home has it all. 2,046 SQFT of living area in this split floor plan. The stately carved wood double door entry gives you access to the formal Living/Dining Room featuring an arched window and a privacy wall or the open family room with cathedral ceiling, a gorgeous stone fireplace, built in desk/cabinet and sliding glass doors that overlook the pool! The kitchen is open to the family room with a great breakfast bar and lots of space to entertain. There's a pass through to the covered pool area too! Updated appliances include a smooth surface range and bottom freezer refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. The pool is caged and has a large covered area for fun by the pool without the exposure to sun and rain. The master bedroom is spacious, has sliding doors for pool access, has good closet space and full bath w/double vanity and walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are large & have lighted ceiling fans. There is an inside laundry room with Washer/Dryer & soaking tub. The Lawn & Pool Service are INCLUDED in Rent. This is a great deal on a large Pool Home in a very good area. This lovely Home has private well for the automatic sprinkler system. This lovely Home id located very close to Library and Bayonet Point Regional Hospital & Banks, Shopping and a great deal more. Move in Now!