Hudson, FL
14421 Birch St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

14421 Birch St

14421 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

14421 Birch Street, Hudson, FL 34667
Gulf Shores

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Waterfront Home Near Hudson Beach with serene views of the Gulf and bird sanctuary. Watch beautiful sunsets, relax and entertain on the peaceful patio and enjoy watching manatees and dolphins play. Great fishing and the secluded beaches of Islands are just a few minutes away by boat. This home features, a party dock and Hot tub. This interior features include an open kitchen with breakfast bar, living room and Family Room. This is a house you can fall in love with. Call today for an appointment before this house is gone. Bring your boat to a local slice of paradise.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14421 Birch St have any available units?
14421 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 14421 Birch St have?
Some of 14421 Birch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14421 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
14421 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14421 Birch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14421 Birch St is pet friendly.
Does 14421 Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 14421 Birch St offers parking.
Does 14421 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14421 Birch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14421 Birch St have a pool?
No, 14421 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 14421 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 14421 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 14421 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14421 Birch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14421 Birch St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14421 Birch St has units with air conditioning.
