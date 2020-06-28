All apartments in Hudson
13604 Dingus

13604 Dingus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13604 Dingus Lane, Hudson, FL 34667
Sea Ranch on The Gulf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Phenomenal LOCATION! A great waterfront community offering entertainment just a short bike ride away at Sam's Beach Bar and Hudson Beach. Property fenced, One block from the Gulf Of Mexico. You have over 210 feet of seawall on this cul de sac property, a water lovers dream. In ground pool, huge cool deck, new seawall, dock, private boat ramp. You will never want to go inside! When you are inside there is an open floor plan in this completely renovated home that allows one to enjoy the water view from every window. Must see! Don't miss out, call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Dingus have any available units?
13604 Dingus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 13604 Dingus have?
Some of 13604 Dingus's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Dingus currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Dingus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Dingus pet-friendly?
No, 13604 Dingus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 13604 Dingus offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Dingus offers parking.
Does 13604 Dingus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Dingus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Dingus have a pool?
Yes, 13604 Dingus has a pool.
Does 13604 Dingus have accessible units?
No, 13604 Dingus does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Dingus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 Dingus has units with dishwashers.
Does 13604 Dingus have units with air conditioning?
No, 13604 Dingus does not have units with air conditioning.

