13604 Dingus

Phenomenal LOCATION! A great waterfront community offering entertainment just a short bike ride away at Sam's Beach Bar and Hudson Beach. Property fenced, One block from the Gulf Of Mexico. You have over 210 feet of seawall on this cul de sac property, a water lovers dream. In ground pool, huge cool deck, new seawall, dock, private boat ramp. You will never want to go inside! When you are inside there is an open floor plan in this completely renovated home that allows one to enjoy the water view from every window. Must see! Don't miss out, call today.