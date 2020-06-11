13308 CAROL DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront beauty! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage on Canal to Gulf! Bring any size boat!

Fresh paint! New Tile in Bathroom! Granite in Kitchen, New Kitchen and New appliances ..

No pets because everything is new