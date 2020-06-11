All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 13308 CAROL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
13308 CAROL DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

13308 CAROL DRIVE

13308 Carol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13308 Carol Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Killarney Shores To The Gulf

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront beauty! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage on Canal to Gulf! Bring any size boat!
Fresh paint! New Tile in Bathroom! Granite in Kitchen, New Kitchen and New appliances ..
No pets because everything is new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have any available units?
13308 CAROL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have?
Some of 13308 CAROL DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13308 CAROL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13308 CAROL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13308 CAROL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13308 CAROL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13308 CAROL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13308 CAROL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13308 CAROL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13308 CAROL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13308 CAROL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13308 CAROL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13308 CAROL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with BalconyHudson Apartments with Parking
Hudson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College