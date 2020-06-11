13308 Carol Drive, Hudson, FL 34667 Killarney Shores To The Gulf
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront beauty! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage on Canal to Gulf! Bring any size boat! Fresh paint! New Tile in Bathroom! Granite in Kitchen, New Kitchen and New appliances .. No pets because everything is new
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
