Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
12904 SPICEBOX WAY
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:17 AM

12904 SPICEBOX WAY

12904 Spicebox Way · No Longer Available
Location

12904 Spicebox Way, Hudson, FL 34667
Beacon Woods East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
nicely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath single family house in quite community. the house has been freshly painted and is ready for immediate move in. The community offers a clubhouse and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have any available units?
12904 SPICEBOX WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have?
Some of 12904 SPICEBOX WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12904 SPICEBOX WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12904 SPICEBOX WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12904 SPICEBOX WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY offers parking.
Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY has a pool.
Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have accessible units?
No, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12904 SPICEBOX WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12904 SPICEBOX WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

