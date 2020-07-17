Amenities

Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condominium with granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Italian cabinetry, large pantry, stacked washer/dryer in unit, large walk in closets, double sinks in the master bath, jetted tub and separate enclosed shower. SPECTACULAR VIEWS of the Halifax River, Atlantic Ocean and Daytona Beach from your private balcony with dual access points. Gorgeous resort style, 24-hour guard gated community with over 10,000 SF of amenities. LIVE GRANDE with a movie theatre, party room, fitness center, yoga/Pilates/dance studio, billiards room, game room, library, Wi-Fi throughout, 7 days concierge and two pools. More...



Seasonal and short term lease Available / 30 day minimum



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557364)