1607 Primo Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.BRAND NEW AC!!!! This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, the master bathroom & the guest bathroom. BRAND NEW washer & dryer are included. Available mid May move in date.. Non aggressive breed/ pet OK w/ one time pet fee. Move in costs are $1550 first month's rent + $1550 security deposit. Applications available at showings. No previous evictions.