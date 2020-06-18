All apartments in Holly Hill
1607 Primo Court

1607 Primo Ct · (386) 864-1806
Location

1607 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1671 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.BRAND NEW AC!!!! This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, the master bathroom & the guest bathroom. BRAND NEW washer & dryer are included. Available mid May move in date.. Non aggressive breed/ pet OK w/ one time pet fee. Move in costs are $1550 first month's rent + $1550 security deposit. Applications available at showings. No previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Primo Court have any available units?
1607 Primo Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1607 Primo Court have?
Some of 1607 Primo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Primo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Primo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Primo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Primo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Primo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Primo Court does offer parking.
Does 1607 Primo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Primo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Primo Court have a pool?
No, 1607 Primo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Primo Court have accessible units?
No, 1607 Primo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Primo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Primo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Primo Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1607 Primo Court has units with air conditioning.
