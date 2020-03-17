5714 Casino Dr

Amenities

APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. Two bedroom home with over 1400 square feet of living space makes this Forest Hills rental a must see. Ceramic tile flooring makes for easy care. Light & bright eat in kitchen. Master bedroom has wood laminate flooring & spacious walk in closet. Second bedroom boasts its own bathroom yet can be accessed from the family room. New roof in 2018. Newer A/C can keep up with the hot Florida summers too. All this & its an easy commute to Pinellas County. Up to 2 pets will be considered. Dogs must be a non-aggressive breed. Pet registration & fee required on each pet. Trash pick up is included.