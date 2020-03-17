All apartments in Holiday
Last updated March 17 2020

5714 Casino Dr

5714 Casino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. Two bedroom home with over 1400 square feet of living space makes this Forest Hills rental a must see. Ceramic tile flooring makes for easy care. Light & bright eat in kitchen. Master bedroom has wood laminate flooring & spacious walk in closet. Second bedroom boasts its own bathroom yet can be accessed from the family room. New roof in 2018. Newer A/C can keep up with the hot Florida summers too. All this & its an easy commute to Pinellas County. Up to 2 pets will be considered. Dogs must be a non-aggressive breed. Pet registration & fee required on each pet. Trash pick up is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Casino Dr have any available units?
5714 Casino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5714 Casino Dr have?
Some of 5714 Casino Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Casino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Casino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Casino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Casino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Casino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Casino Dr offers parking.
Does 5714 Casino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Casino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Casino Dr have a pool?
No, 5714 Casino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Casino Dr have accessible units?
No, 5714 Casino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Casino Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Casino Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 Casino Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5714 Casino Dr has units with air conditioning.

