All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 5625 RIDDLE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
5625 RIDDLE ROAD
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

5625 RIDDLE ROAD

5625 Riddle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5625 Riddle Road, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On selected homes Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Make this gorgeous house your new home! This property features beautiful tile, hardwood floors, and an attached garage. The lovely kitchen features sleek counters, coordinating appliances, a kitchen nook, and ample storage space. The bedrooms and living spaces are spacious and open, providing a great layout to entertain friends and family. Don't forget the front porch and patio outback to enjoy the outdoors. Apply for this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have any available units?
5625 RIDDLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have?
Some of 5625 RIDDLE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 RIDDLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5625 RIDDLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 RIDDLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 RIDDLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 RIDDLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College