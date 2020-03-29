5625 RIDDLE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

On selected homes Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Make this gorgeous house your new home! This property features beautiful tile, hardwood floors, and an attached garage. The lovely kitchen features sleek counters, coordinating appliances, a kitchen nook, and ample storage space. The bedrooms and living spaces are spacious and open, providing a great layout to entertain friends and family. Don't forget the front porch and patio outback to enjoy the outdoors. Apply for this home today!