Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED - NOT LIVED IN SINCE UPDATED. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH WITH NEW GRAPHITE GRAY APPLIANCES, NEW VINYL FLOORING, NEW ROOF AND 2014 AC, NEW WINDOWS, NEW TOILET AND VANITY AND FIXTURES, PAINT AND STONEWORK OUT FRONT . LANDLORD WILL MAINTAIN LAWN for $1075. THIS GORGEOUS HOME IS READY FOR A NEW TENANT .