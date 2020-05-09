4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

Amenities

LAKE FRONT, AVAILABLE NOW! You do not want to miss this unique opportunity to lease this fully furnished oversized one-bedroom lake front condo in Tahitian Gardens. Sit inside or out and enjoy the view of the wildlife and birds on the lake.

Features an open floor plan with natural lighting from the oversized living room windows. The kitchen has beautiful updated cabinets and counters. A large spacious dining room gives you plenty of room for entertaining guests. Some other features include tiled floors throughout, fans in the kitchen, living room, dining room and bedroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. For convenience a washer/dryer is installed in the utility room. Tahitian Gardens is a beautifully maintained 55+ community with many activities including shuffleboard, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more.

Relax in the heated swimming pool or walk on the many sidewalks throughout the community and around the lake. Easy access to shopping and public transportation. Tampa and Clearwater airports are less than an hour drive. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi’s. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Water, trash and sewer included in monthly rent. Owner may consider a lease with option to buy. Very easy to see.