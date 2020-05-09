All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

4340 Tahitian Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4340 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
LAKE FRONT, AVAILABLE NOW! You do not want to miss this unique opportunity to lease this fully furnished oversized one-bedroom lake front condo in Tahitian Gardens. Sit inside or out and enjoy the view of the wildlife and birds on the lake.
Features an open floor plan with natural lighting from the oversized living room windows. The kitchen has beautiful updated cabinets and counters. A large spacious dining room gives you plenty of room for entertaining guests. Some other features include tiled floors throughout, fans in the kitchen, living room, dining room and bedroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. For convenience a washer/dryer is installed in the utility room. Tahitian Gardens is a beautifully maintained 55+ community with many activities including shuffleboard, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more.
Relax in the heated swimming pool or walk on the many sidewalks throughout the community and around the lake. Easy access to shopping and public transportation. Tampa and Clearwater airports are less than an hour drive. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi’s. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Water, trash and sewer included in monthly rent. Owner may consider a lease with option to buy. Very easy to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College