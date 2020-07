Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH HAS A NICE REMODELED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND MARBLE TILE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND DISHWASHER. VERY NICE UPDATED BATHS WITH MARBLE TILE , ALL TILE FLOORS, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED AS IS , PARTIALLY FENCED YARD AND STORAGE SHED. LARGE 1 CAR GARAGE , NEWER WINDOWS AND VERY CLEAN SO ITS READY FOR MOVE IN.

CREDIT / BACKGROUND $50 APP FEE.