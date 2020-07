Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unfurnished annual rental; available now. This cozy and large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage is perfect for your family. It's close to US Hwy 19 & the Gulf of Mexico. Minutes from the Sponge Docks, downtown NPR, beaches, shopping and nature trails. Call today for your private showing. There is a $40 application fee PER ADULT to run a credit and background check, and we verify landlord and employment. We require first, last and security. No Pets; No Evictions; No Felonies.