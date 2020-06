Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home 1 car garage. Could be 3 bedroom or den/office. New A/C, new roof, new tile through out, freshly painted inside and out, and new kitchen cabinets/counter. Conveniently located to New Port Richey, Tarpon Springs, shopping, public transportation, etc..