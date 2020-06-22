All apartments in Holiday
3208 BROMPTON DRIVE

3208 Brompton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Brompton Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in popular Holiday Lake Estates subdivision. This home has tile & laminate flooring throughout making it ideal for cleaning and EZ on allergies. Plenty of space with a living, dining area at front of the home with the kitchen in the middle, that opens to the good sized family room in the back of the home. It is a split bdr. plan with a large master with bath and a large closet. The other bdrs. are on the opposite side of the living area with the additional bath. There is a screened in lanai and large fenced yard, (corner lot) for recreation/entertaining. Hard to find an updated home with a 2 car garage an oversized driveway. Pets may be considered by Owner, inquire with agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have any available units?
3208 BROMPTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3208 BROMPTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 BROMPTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
