3208 BROMPTON DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave range

Nice, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in popular Holiday Lake Estates subdivision. This home has tile & laminate flooring throughout making it ideal for cleaning and EZ on allergies. Plenty of space with a living, dining area at front of the home with the kitchen in the middle, that opens to the good sized family room in the back of the home. It is a split bdr. plan with a large master with bath and a large closet. The other bdrs. are on the opposite side of the living area with the additional bath. There is a screened in lanai and large fenced yard, (corner lot) for recreation/entertaining. Hard to find an updated home with a 2 car garage an oversized driveway. Pets may be considered by Owner, inquire with agent.