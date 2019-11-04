3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfectly located on the Pasco/Pinellas line, this remodeled two bedroom home features two additional enclosed Florida Rooms each with their own wall unit air conditioners, both installed new as of last year! These additional rooms give you a total of 1166 square feet of living space, plenty of room for a home office, kids playroom, man cave, or possible 3rd and 4th bedrooms! Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and ceramic tile throughout! Large fenced in backyard with shed. One car garage with electric garage door opener and a new roof installed last year! Pets will be considered. Total move in costs include a $40 application fee per adult, first month's rent of $1,025 (or prorated), security deposit of $1,200, and a nonrefundable pet fee of $250 if applicable. Utility providers are Duke Energy and Pasco County Utilities. I am unable to approve applicants with prior rental evictions, other than evictions applications are reviewed on a case by case basis. Home is move in ready now!