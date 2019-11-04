All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:45 AM

3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE

3055 Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3055 Primrose Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfectly located on the Pasco/Pinellas line, this remodeled two bedroom home features two additional enclosed Florida Rooms each with their own wall unit air conditioners, both installed new as of last year! These additional rooms give you a total of 1166 square feet of living space, plenty of room for a home office, kids playroom, man cave, or possible 3rd and 4th bedrooms! Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and ceramic tile throughout! Large fenced in backyard with shed. One car garage with electric garage door opener and a new roof installed last year! Pets will be considered. Total move in costs include a $40 application fee per adult, first month's rent of $1,025 (or prorated), security deposit of $1,200, and a nonrefundable pet fee of $250 if applicable. Utility providers are Duke Energy and Pasco County Utilities. I am unable to approve applicants with prior rental evictions, other than evictions applications are reviewed on a case by case basis. Home is move in ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have any available units?
3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have?
Some of 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3055 PRIMROSE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College