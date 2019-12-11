All apartments in Holiday
Last updated December 11 2019

2943 WINDRIDGE DR

2943 Windridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2943 Windridge Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Windridge of Gulf Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful Arthur Rutenberg home is new to the market. No flood insurance required. This home offers three bedrooms, a split plan, two full bathrooms and an over sized two car garage. Enjoy the Florida life style with the salt water swimming pool. The fenced back yard is private with no rear neighbors. The family room has a warm feeling with the gas fireplace, built in desk/bar, wood flooring and a pass through from the kitchen. There are triple sliders leading onto the paved lanai/pool area from the kitchen, master bedroom and living room. You can access the pool from the hallway that has the second bathroom. Well thought in design is the interior laundry room that has cabinets, washer, dryer and a folding counter top. This home has a separate dining room, separate family room as well as a separate living room. There is also a dinette area off the kitchen with sliders that enter onto the paved lanai and pool. The culinary cook will enjoy the quartz counter tops as well as the rich wood cabinets with pullout drawers, lighting and breakfast bar. Beautifully designed master bedroom closets have built in drawers and shelves. The bathroom has two separate vanities, water closet, and bathtub with shower. The home also features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wood flooring with ceramic in the baths. The schools, Anclote Park, Fred Howard and Sunset beaches, shopping plus an easy commute to the airports make this home located in a great area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have any available units?
2943 WINDRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have?
Some of 2943 WINDRIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 WINDRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2943 WINDRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 WINDRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2943 WINDRIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2943 WINDRIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
