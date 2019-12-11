2943 WINDRIDGE DR

Amenities

This Beautiful Arthur Rutenberg home is new to the market. No flood insurance required. This home offers three bedrooms, a split plan, two full bathrooms and an over sized two car garage. Enjoy the Florida life style with the salt water swimming pool. The fenced back yard is private with no rear neighbors. The family room has a warm feeling with the gas fireplace, built in desk/bar, wood flooring and a pass through from the kitchen. There are triple sliders leading onto the paved lanai/pool area from the kitchen, master bedroom and living room. You can access the pool from the hallway that has the second bathroom. Well thought in design is the interior laundry room that has cabinets, washer, dryer and a folding counter top. This home has a separate dining room, separate family room as well as a separate living room. There is also a dinette area off the kitchen with sliders that enter onto the paved lanai and pool. The culinary cook will enjoy the quartz counter tops as well as the rich wood cabinets with pullout drawers, lighting and breakfast bar. Beautifully designed master bedroom closets have built in drawers and shelves. The bathroom has two separate vanities, water closet, and bathtub with shower. The home also features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wood flooring with ceramic in the baths. The schools, Anclote Park, Fred Howard and Sunset beaches, shopping plus an easy commute to the airports make this home located in a great area.