2647 ALBION STREET

Welcome to this Home that is Light & Bright One Story, Features, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, large Living room, Family room, Dining room, plus a Spacious Open Concept Dinette/Gathering Room, Kitchen has Breakfast Counter, Newer double pane Windows, Great for Entertaining, 2 Car Garage. The home has tile throughout, Exterior was just painted. Corner Lot with Huge fenced back yard overlooks partial lake view. Conveniently located, easy access to US-19, near schools, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals,etc. ENJOY living in your new home. Call today for a preview!