2647 ALBION STREET
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

2647 ALBION STREET

2647 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2647 Albion Street, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this Home that is Light & Bright One Story, Features, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, large Living room, Family room, Dining room, plus a Spacious Open Concept Dinette/Gathering Room, Kitchen has Breakfast Counter, Newer double pane Windows, Great for Entertaining, 2 Car Garage. The home has tile throughout, Exterior was just painted. Corner Lot with Huge fenced back yard overlooks partial lake view. Conveniently located, easy access to US-19, near schools, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals,etc. ENJOY living in your new home. Call today for a preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 ALBION STREET have any available units?
2647 ALBION STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2647 ALBION STREET have?
Some of 2647 ALBION STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 ALBION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2647 ALBION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 ALBION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2647 ALBION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2647 ALBION STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2647 ALBION STREET offers parking.
Does 2647 ALBION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 ALBION STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 ALBION STREET have a pool?
No, 2647 ALBION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2647 ALBION STREET have accessible units?
No, 2647 ALBION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 ALBION STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 ALBION STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 ALBION STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 ALBION STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

