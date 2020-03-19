All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE

2427 Roselawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2427 Roselawn Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful three bed, two bath home for rent. As you walk in you'll be greeted by an open layout that has the dining, kitchen and living room awaiting you. The flooring has been updated with beautiful laminate throughout. The Kitchen has custom wood countertops and an island that is perfect for your morning breakfast and even better for entertaining. Two of the bedrooms are off to the right, the master is the first one you'll come to and the second is to the side. They share the bathroom that has been made over to feel like a spa! The third bedroom is off the back of the house, while the second full bath is off the kitchen in a partially converted garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have any available units?
2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have?
Some of 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 ROSELAWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College