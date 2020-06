Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home!! - This centrally located, fully furnished manufactured home features a bar, eat in kitchen, mirrored dining room, washer & dryer, walk around porch, storage shed, and much more! All of this in a community with many activities available at the nearby community center. This home is a must see! Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5523758)