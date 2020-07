Amenities

Furnished Seasonal Rental, 2 bedroom , 2 bath single family home with garage. Fully furnished with linens, towels, pots, pans, Tv's, and much,much, more. Nice living room, family room and separate lanai. This home is close to the Tarpon Springs Sponge Dock, Beaches, Shopping, and Airports. The seasonal rate includes $75 of Electric, sewer, water, trash and basic cable. Make this your Vacation retreat