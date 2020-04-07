1617 Dartmouth Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful home features a good size living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, florida room (can be used as a third bedroom), a large screened porch and one car garage. The large backyard with fruit trees backs up to a creek, so there are no rear neighbors. Newer kitchen appliances, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new A/C system and new roof.

Enjoy the great central location, just over the Pinellas County line, with easy access to great shopping, dining, beaches, lakes, US-19, Home Depot, minutes to Pinellas Trail, Sponge Docks and all the attractions of Downtown Tarpon Springs.



All prospective tenants are subject to background check. $50 application fee for each adult over 18 y.o. Move-in terms: first last + last month + security deposit of $800 (refundable) = $3000

Pets are allowed (small pet fee applies).

House will be available for move in on May 31st, 2020