1617 Dartmouth Dr
1617 Dartmouth Dr

1617 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Dartmouth Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home features a good size living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, florida room (can be used as a third bedroom), a large screened porch and one car garage. The large backyard with fruit trees backs up to a creek, so there are no rear neighbors. Newer kitchen appliances, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new A/C system and new roof.
Enjoy the great central location, just over the Pinellas County line, with easy access to great shopping, dining, beaches, lakes, US-19, Home Depot, minutes to Pinellas Trail, Sponge Docks and all the attractions of Downtown Tarpon Springs.

All prospective tenants are subject to background check. $50 application fee for each adult over 18 y.o. Move-in terms: first last + last month + security deposit of $800 (refundable) = $3000
Pets are allowed (small pet fee applies).
House will be available for move in on May 31st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have any available units?
1617 Dartmouth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have?
Some of 1617 Dartmouth Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Dartmouth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Dartmouth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Dartmouth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Dartmouth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Dartmouth Dr offers parking.
Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Dartmouth Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have a pool?
No, 1617 Dartmouth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have accessible units?
No, 1617 Dartmouth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Dartmouth Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Dartmouth Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 Dartmouth Dr has units with air conditioning.
