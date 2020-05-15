All apartments in Holiday
1420 Dartmouth Dr

1420 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Dartmouth Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage single family home features a nice floor-plan, decent-sized bedrooms and florida room. The house has freshly painted interior and new laminate floors throughout! Brand new A/C system was installed this month. The house has a large sized fully fenced back yard with trees and a utility shed.

Enjoy the great central location, just over the Pinellas County line, with easy access to great shopping, dining, beaches, lakes, US-19, Home Depot, minutes to Pinellas Trail, Sponge Docks and all the attractions of Downtown Tarpon Springs.

All prospective tenants are subject to background check. $50 application fee for each adult over 18 y.o. Move-in terms: first last + last month + security deposit of $800 (refundable) = $3,000
Pets are allowed (small pet fee applies).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

