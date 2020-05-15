1420 Dartmouth Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage single family home features a nice floor-plan, decent-sized bedrooms and florida room. The house has freshly painted interior and new laminate floors throughout! Brand new A/C system was installed this month. The house has a large sized fully fenced back yard with trees and a utility shed.



Enjoy the great central location, just over the Pinellas County line, with easy access to great shopping, dining, beaches, lakes, US-19, Home Depot, minutes to Pinellas Trail, Sponge Docks and all the attractions of Downtown Tarpon Springs.



All prospective tenants are subject to background check. $50 application fee for each adult over 18 y.o. Move-in terms: first last + last month + security deposit of $800 (refundable) = $3,000

Pets are allowed (small pet fee applies).