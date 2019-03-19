All apartments in Holiday
1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE

1209 Persimmon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Persimmon Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lakes West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom home with lots of updates!!! Home includes wood laminate flooring, updated stainless steel appliances, beautiful screened and spacious patio, Large fenced in yard with beautiful lawn complete with irrigation system! Washer and dryer provided and a garage!! Don't miss your opportunity to make this your next home!! It will go fast! Oh yes AND do you like to fish or just sit and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico!! Walk or Bicycle, you are less than 1/2 a mile away from Anclote River Park which offers beach, picnicking, a boat launch and GREAT fishing!! Also, you are only walking distance to Elementary, Middle and High Schools. What are you waiting for? Call now to set an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have any available units?
1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have?
Some of 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
