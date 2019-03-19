1209 PERSIMMON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 bedroom home with lots of updates!!! Home includes wood laminate flooring, updated stainless steel appliances, beautiful screened and spacious patio, Large fenced in yard with beautiful lawn complete with irrigation system! Washer and dryer provided and a garage!! Don't miss your opportunity to make this your next home!! It will go fast! Oh yes AND do you like to fish or just sit and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico!! Walk or Bicycle, you are less than 1/2 a mile away from Anclote River Park which offers beach, picnicking, a boat launch and GREAT fishing!! Also, you are only walking distance to Elementary, Middle and High Schools. What are you waiting for? Call now to set an appointment.