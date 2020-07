Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large pond. Relax in your screen enclosed lanai while watching the Florida wildlife. This home is completely tiled, no carpet. If it start to get a little chilly, start a fire in the fireplace in the great room. There is a place in the kitchen for eating. Kitchen also has wet bar. Both bedrooms are large. Inside utility room. The back yard is completely fenced. There is almost 1/3 of an acre. Call today!alt